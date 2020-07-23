Apartment List
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southport, CT

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Southport provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest... Read Guide >

Southport
450 Center Street
450 Center Street, Southport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2925 sqft
Rare opportunity to own a fantastic condo in Southport, just a short 1-minute walk to the Southport train station - a commuter's dream! Easy stroll to the beach, town, restaurants, and parks.
63 Bulkley Avenue North
63 Bulkley Avenue North, Westport, CT
Beat the Heat in Westport! This fantastic expanded ranch is the perfect get-away. 4 XLarge rooms, 3 full bathrooms, a wonderful dining room, and a sun-filled sitting room (with a/c!).
36 Richmondville Avenue
36 Richmondville Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1687 sqft
Great in town location,yet nice country setting. Completely updated in 2020 with new kitchen and bath. New hardwood floors, windows and interior painting. unit has 1 car garage, private washer and dryer . Close to Merritt and shops and restaurants.

Greens Farms
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.

51 Short Hill Lane
51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style.

210 Old Stratfield Rd
210 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1540 sqft
2 story single family house - Property Id: 292369 Recently remodeled private house in a great family neighborhood. Short drive to train stations, the beach, shopping, and local universities. Fairfield is home to many delicious restaurants.

99 Baldwin Ter
99 Baldwin Terrace, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Walk to beach in desirably Fairfield Beach area... great school system.

71 New England Avenue
71 New England Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2073 sqft
Simply adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath on corner lot just a short walk from train, grocery and fitness center. Spacious open floor plan, bright interior and flat fenced yard. Who could ask for anything more? PERFECT commuter location!

17 Harborview Road
17 Harborview Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
3624 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Brand new outdoor Hot Tub just installed! Available August.

7 Whitney Street Extension
7 Whitney Street Ext, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1100 sqft
Central Westport 3BR, 2Bath Townhouse. Bright and sunny 1100 sq ft with fresh paint and new hardwood floors. Spacious and clean with generous closets. Front loading Washer & Dryer. Master bedroom has high ceiling and en suite bathroom.

Stratfield Village
95 Nichols Avenue
95 Nichols Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Wonderful Updated Fairfield Single Family Colonial. Home features updated Kitchen with New Range, New Dishwasher, & Granite Counter Top. Open floor plan to Dinning room & living room. Updated half bath located on main level.

12 Maplewood Avenue
12 Maplewood Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1777 sqft
Adorable three bed / two bath Cape in great walk to town neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen with gas stove and stainless fridge/freezer opens to Dining room.

210 Jennings Road
210 Jennings Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1170 sqft
Updated and polished apartment! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, large living room, eat-in kitchen and walk out deck. Owner pays for Wi-Fi, lawn/snow maintenance and trash removal. Central A/C, new wash/dry in unit, off-street parking, private rear yard.

17 Weston Road
17 Weston Road, Westport, CT
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary colonial in convenient Westport location.

16 Bloomfield Drive
16 Bloomfield Dr, Fairfield County, CT
VERY SPACIOUS TO 4 BRS, 2 FULL BATHS TOWN HOUSE. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN IN 1ST FLOOR. USE OF BACKYARD, BACK DECK AND SPACE FOR 4 CARS, DRIVE WAY. VERY WELL LOCATED WITH ACCESS TO ALL MAJOR HIGH WAYS, SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING.

100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.

Compo-Owenoke Historic District
47 Drumlin Road
47 Drumlin Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1072 sqft
Just an easy bike ride from Westport's Compo Beach neighborhood sits this perfect, stylish summer retreat on a private road close to all. Think Malibu ranch and you've got the sophisticated vibe of this updated and comfortable home.

2087 Fairfield Beach Road
2087 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
"Seaesta" A fabulous water front luxury home with stunning views across Long Island Sound offers you the perfect rental at the waters edge.

2101 Fairfield Beach Road
2101 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
Live the dream! Stunning Long Island Sound direct waterfront NEW construction on a prime stretch of Fairfield Beach Road with jaw-dropping 180-degree views from every room.

88 Camden Street
88 Camden Street, Fairfield County, CT
Beautiful 2019 renovation top to bottom. Open concept makes for bright and light easy living in this 4 bedroom, 2 full & 1 half bath Colonial.

1731 Bronson Road
1731 Bronson Road, Fairfield County, CT
Wonderful opportunity to live in lower Greenfield Hill while just minutes from the train, schools and town center - making it the perfect location! This gracious home has many custom details including marble and Travertine floors, gas fireplace,

116 Brentwood Avenue
116 Brentwood Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1288 sqft
Complete Renovated Spacious Townhouse! Living room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, Central Air, Gas Heat Hardwood floor throughout and 2 car garage Just minutes away from Metro Fairfield train station to NYC and Close to Fairfield
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1557 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Southport, CT

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Southport provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Southport. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

