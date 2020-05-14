Amenities
At the edge of historic Simsbury Town Center is the stunning boulevard entry into The Powder Forest with its expansive brownstone walls and flowering trees beckoning you upward. At the top, you will find Highcroft, with its inviting village feel, Highcroft Lodge, features a lounge, gathering rooms, business center, game gallery, and entertaining kitchen. The Fitness Center offers cutting-edge weight training, cardio-fit, and stretching equipment. The Lodge leads outside to a refreshing, salt water pool with loungers and cabanas, and boasts a large sunning terrace. The patio features covered porches, an outdoor grilling kitchen, bocce court, and a relaxing fire pit. There are also plenty of other spaces around the property to enjoy nature or entertain and unwind at the Playscape, Dog Park, grilling areas and in the Village Green.