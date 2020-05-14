All apartments in Simsbury Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Highcroft

1100 Highcroft Pl · (860) 356-3661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT 06089

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0311 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,734

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit 0911 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,734

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0609 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Unit 0709 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Unit 0902 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highcroft.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
At the edge of historic Simsbury Town Center is the stunning boulevard entry into The Powder Forest with its expansive brownstone walls and flowering trees beckoning you upward. At the top, you will find Highcroft, with its inviting village feel, Highcroft Lodge, features a lounge, gathering rooms, business center, game gallery, and entertaining kitchen. The Fitness Center offers cutting-edge weight training, cardio-fit, and stretching equipment. The Lodge leads outside to a refreshing, salt water pool with loungers and cabanas, and boasts a large sunning terrace. The patio features covered porches, an outdoor grilling kitchen, bocce court, and a relaxing fire pit. There are also plenty of other spaces around the property to enjoy nature or entertain and unwind at the Playscape, Dog Park, grilling areas and in the Village Green.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $1,500
Move-in Fees: $500 Amenity Fee
Additional: Trash: $15 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $35
restrictions: There is no weight limit for dogs. Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: All Highcroft Ridge 2 BR's include an attached garage. 1 BR residents have the option of leasing a detached garage for $175 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highcroft have any available units?
Highcroft has 6 units available starting at $1,734 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Highcroft have?
Some of Highcroft's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highcroft currently offering any rent specials?
Highcroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highcroft pet-friendly?
Yes, Highcroft is pet friendly.
Does Highcroft offer parking?
Yes, Highcroft offers parking.
Does Highcroft have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highcroft offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highcroft have a pool?
Yes, Highcroft has a pool.
Does Highcroft have accessible units?
Yes, Highcroft has accessible units.
Does Highcroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highcroft has units with dishwashers.
Does Highcroft have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highcroft has units with air conditioning.
