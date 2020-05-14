Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

At the edge of historic Simsbury Town Center is the stunning boulevard entry into The Powder Forest with its expansive brownstone walls and flowering trees beckoning you upward. At the top, you will find Highcroft, with its inviting village feel, Highcroft Lodge, features a lounge, gathering rooms, business center, game gallery, and entertaining kitchen. The Fitness Center offers cutting-edge weight training, cardio-fit, and stretching equipment. The Lodge leads outside to a refreshing, salt water pool with loungers and cabanas, and boasts a large sunning terrace. The patio features covered porches, an outdoor grilling kitchen, bocce court, and a relaxing fire pit. There are also plenty of other spaces around the property to enjoy nature or entertain and unwind at the Playscape, Dog Park, grilling areas and in the Village Green.