6 Bridge Street - 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit. First and last months rent plus security deposit. 10% ($160.00) Deposit is required to hold unit (deposit is applied to first months rent.

Beautiful, brand new, loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit. First and last months rent plus security deposit. Security deposit is required to hold unit. Third floor has Town House ( two level) units available.