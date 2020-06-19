6 Bridge Street - 205

Amenities
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit. First and last months rent plus security deposit. 10% ($160.00) Deposit is required to hold unit (deposit is applied to first months rent.
