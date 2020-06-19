All apartments in Shelton
6 Bridge Street - 205
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

6 Bridge Street - 205

6 Bridge St · (203) 367-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Bridge St, Shelton, CT 06484

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit. First and last months rent plus security deposit. 10% ($160.00) Deposit is required to hold unit (deposit is applied to first months rent.
Beautiful, brand new, loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit. First and last months rent plus security deposit. Security deposit is required to hold unit. Third floor has Town House ( two level) units available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Bridge Street - 205 have any available units?
6 Bridge Street - 205 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Bridge Street - 205 have?
Some of 6 Bridge Street - 205's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Bridge Street - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Bridge Street - 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Bridge Street - 205 pet-friendly?
No, 6 Bridge Street - 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelton.
Does 6 Bridge Street - 205 offer parking?
No, 6 Bridge Street - 205 does not offer parking.
Does 6 Bridge Street - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Bridge Street - 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Bridge Street - 205 have a pool?
No, 6 Bridge Street - 205 does not have a pool.
Does 6 Bridge Street - 205 have accessible units?
No, 6 Bridge Street - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Bridge Street - 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Bridge Street - 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Bridge Street - 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Bridge Street - 205 does not have units with air conditioning.
