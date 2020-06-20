Nicely updated 3rd unit apartment with 2bedroom and one bathroom in the heart of Shelton. Close to Route 8 and near by towns such as Derby and Ansonia. It comes with a Washer and Dryer hook up. Call or text for a private showing. No pet allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 Kneen Street have any available units?
38 Kneen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shelton, CT.
What amenities does 38 Kneen Street have?
Some of 38 Kneen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Kneen Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Kneen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.