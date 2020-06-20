All apartments in Shelton
Find more places like 38 Kneen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelton, CT
/
38 Kneen Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

38 Kneen Street

38 Kneen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shelton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

38 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT 06484

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated 3rd unit apartment with 2bedroom and one bathroom in the heart of Shelton. Close to Route 8 and near by towns such as Derby and Ansonia. It comes with a Washer and Dryer hook up. Call or text for a private showing. No pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Kneen Street have any available units?
38 Kneen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shelton, CT.
What amenities does 38 Kneen Street have?
Some of 38 Kneen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Kneen Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Kneen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Kneen Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 Kneen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelton.
Does 38 Kneen Street offer parking?
Yes, 38 Kneen Street does offer parking.
Does 38 Kneen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Kneen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Kneen Street have a pool?
No, 38 Kneen Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Kneen Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Kneen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Kneen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Kneen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Kneen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Kneen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St
Shelton, CT 06484
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr
Shelton, CT 06484

Similar Pages

Shelton 1 BedroomsShelton 2 Bedrooms
Shelton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShelton Apartments with Pool
Shelton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYEast Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYYaphank, NYCollinsville, CTBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYRidgefield, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College