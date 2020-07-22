All apartments in Old Saybrook Center
Old Saybrook Center, CT
The Cove at Gateway Commons
Last updated July 22 2020

The Cove at Gateway Commons

1 Maple Tree Lane · (860) 609-6169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Maple Tree Lane, Old Saybrook Center, CT 06333

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D411 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1141 sqft

Unit D406 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1141 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D409 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Unit D410 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Unit D407 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit A103 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1843 sqft

Unit A104 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1843 sqft

Unit B203 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1843 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cove at Gateway Commons.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
online portal
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home and relax. We offer BRAND NEW One and Two Bedroom Manor Homes as well as Three Bedroom Town Homes so you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle. Each home boasts gorgeous granite counters, private entryways, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, full-size in-home washer/dryer, and an attached garage.

When you step out the front door you can take advantage of an assortment of community amenities aimed at making life easy and fun. Breathe the fresh salt air as you take a morning dip in our resort-style pool, take Fido for a walk around our bark park, get your workout in at the fitness center, or head to the BBQ area and fire up the grill. Later in the evening grab a friend and relax by the fire pit.

Head to nearby Niantic for brunch and browsing in quaint beach town shops. Enjoy exhilarating nightlife including: shopping, fabulous dining, cafes, cinemas, theaters, and concerts which are all just a short drive or bike ride away. Looking for a bigger stage? Take a day trip to Boston, New Haven or New York—an easy trip from the nearby Old Saybrook train station which means an easy commute to the office too. Welcome to The Cove at Gateway Commons. Shoreline Rental Living, Re-imagined!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Please call for details.
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cove at Gateway Commons have any available units?
The Cove at Gateway Commons has 16 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Cove at Gateway Commons have?
Some of The Cove at Gateway Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cove at Gateway Commons currently offering any rent specials?
The Cove at Gateway Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cove at Gateway Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cove at Gateway Commons is pet friendly.
Does The Cove at Gateway Commons offer parking?
Yes, The Cove at Gateway Commons offers parking.
Does The Cove at Gateway Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cove at Gateway Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cove at Gateway Commons have a pool?
Yes, The Cove at Gateway Commons has a pool.
Does The Cove at Gateway Commons have accessible units?
Yes, The Cove at Gateway Commons has accessible units.
Does The Cove at Gateway Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cove at Gateway Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does The Cove at Gateway Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cove at Gateway Commons has units with air conditioning.
