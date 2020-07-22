Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room new construction package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance online portal

Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home and relax. We offer BRAND NEW One and Two Bedroom Manor Homes as well as Three Bedroom Town Homes so you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle. Each home boasts gorgeous granite counters, private entryways, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, full-size in-home washer/dryer, and an attached garage.



When you step out the front door you can take advantage of an assortment of community amenities aimed at making life easy and fun. Breathe the fresh salt air as you take a morning dip in our resort-style pool, take Fido for a walk around our bark park, get your workout in at the fitness center, or head to the BBQ area and fire up the grill. Later in the evening grab a friend and relax by the fire pit.



Head to nearby Niantic for brunch and browsing in quaint beach town shops. Enjoy exhilarating nightlife including: shopping, fabulous dining, cafes, cinemas, theaters, and concerts which are all just a short drive or bike ride away. Looking for a bigger stage? Take a day trip to Boston, New Haven or New York—an easy trip from the nearby Old Saybrook train station which means an easy commute to the office too. Welcome to The Cove at Gateway Commons. Shoreline Rental Living, Re-imagined!