8 Apartments for rent in Old Saybrook Center, CT with washer-dryers

17 Units Available
The Cove at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, Old Saybrook Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1141 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1883 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home and relax. We offer BRAND NEW One and Two Bedroom Manor Homes as well as Three Bedroom Town Homes so you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
2 Buckingham Avenue
2 Buckingham Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2400 sqft
Available as Academic rental starting 9/9/20 week after Labor Day through May 31,2021 . Sparkling, spacious newer construction in the Great Hammock Beach Association. Use of beach and boat launch included.
10 Units Available
Sound at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, New London County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1088 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home just in time to kick back and relax. We offer modern studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments so that you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
12 Bushnell Street
12 Bushnell Street, Essex Village, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1560 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL! Come spend your vacation in this fabulously renovated antique cape in the beautiful Connecticut River town of Essex! Located in the "Village" where you can walk to everything including wonderful shops, restaurants, yacht clubs and

1 Unit Available
16 Breen Avenue
16 Breen Avenue, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Annual Rent in Old Colony Beach! Gated in summer, this wonderful beach Association has a big, beautiful sandy beach for your summertime enjoyment and quiet winter walks! This is a 2/3 bedroom, one bath first floor apartment in a two-unit home,
1 Unit Available
East Marion
780 Aquaview Ave
780 Aquaview Avenue, East Marion, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rare Opportunity to Live Year Round on East Marion's Favorite Sound Front Street. Two Bedroom Cape Home on a 1/2 Acre of Land Across the Street from the Long Island Sound. Original Cypress Wallboard in Living Room and Dining Room. Washer/Dryer.

1 Unit Available
12 Elm Avenue
12 Elm Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Furnished academic rent available Sept. 6, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Great opportunity at Island View Beach! Convenient location to town, school, restaurants and major routes. Absolutely NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Good credit and two month's security required.

1 Unit Available
12 Groveway
12 Groveway, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1426 sqft
Academic Rental on the Shoreline. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath raised seaside bungalow features updated eat-in-kitchen with marble counters and newer appliance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Old Saybrook Center, CT

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Old Saybrook Center offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Old Saybrook Center. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Old Saybrook Center can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

