21 Nemczuk Drive

Amenities
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement with tons of storage; one level living; master bedroom with adjacent full bathroom suite; located in quiet neighborhood close to highways, hospital, restaurants, shopping, parks and more; professionally managed with 24/7 emergency access and online portal; pet friendly (2 max)
(RLNE5572117)