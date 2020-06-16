All apartments in Norwich
21 Nemczuk Drive

21 Nemczuk Drive · (860) 887-2792 ext. 112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT 06360
Taftville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21 Nemczuk Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1782 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
new construction
online portal
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement with tons of storage; one level living; master bedroom with adjacent full bathroom suite; located in quiet neighborhood close to highways, hospital, restaurants, shopping, parks and more; professionally managed with 24/7 emergency access and online portal; pet friendly (2 max)

(RLNE5572117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Nemczuk Drive have any available units?
21 Nemczuk Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Nemczuk Drive have?
Some of 21 Nemczuk Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Nemczuk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 Nemczuk Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Nemczuk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Nemczuk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21 Nemczuk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21 Nemczuk Drive does offer parking.
Does 21 Nemczuk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Nemczuk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Nemczuk Drive have a pool?
No, 21 Nemczuk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21 Nemczuk Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 21 Nemczuk Drive has accessible units.
Does 21 Nemczuk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Nemczuk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Nemczuk Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Nemczuk Drive has units with air conditioning.
