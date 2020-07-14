Amenities
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District. Our smoke-free community is comprised of modern apartment homes and lofts located at 30 Orchard Street. Quincy Lofts features a picnic area surrounded by a beautifully landscaped elevated terrace, a two-story reception lobby that includes a game room with billiards and a state of the art gaming system. Our apartment homes are beautifully appointed with floor to ceiling windows, designer quartz countertops, a gourmet kitchen with island, custom two-tone cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, chef-inspired stainless steel appliances, gas range, ceramic tiled bathrooms, full-size vanities, a private balcony, central heat and air conditioning.