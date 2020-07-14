All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:31 PM

The Berkeley

Open Now until 6pm
500 West Ave · (203) 769-9554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850
Central Norwalk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,834

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,854

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 509 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,594

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,626

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Berkeley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
pool table
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
fire pit
guest suite
online portal
shuffle board
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District. Our smoke-free community is comprised of modern apartment homes and lofts located at 30 Orchard Street. Quincy Lofts features a picnic area surrounded by a beautifully landscaped elevated terrace, a two-story reception lobby that includes a game room with billiards and a state of the art gaming system. Our apartment homes are beautifully appointed with floor to ceiling windows, designer quartz countertops, a gourmet kitchen with island, custom two-tone cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, chef-inspired stainless steel appliances, gas range, ceramic tiled bathrooms, full-size vanities, a private balcony, central heat and air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $60 Amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking available. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Berkeley have any available units?
The Berkeley has 16 units available starting at $1,834 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Berkeley have?
Some of The Berkeley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Berkeley currently offering any rent specials?
The Berkeley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Berkeley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Berkeley is pet friendly.
Does The Berkeley offer parking?
Yes, The Berkeley offers parking.
Does The Berkeley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Berkeley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Berkeley have a pool?
No, The Berkeley does not have a pool.
Does The Berkeley have accessible units?
No, The Berkeley does not have accessible units.
Does The Berkeley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Berkeley has units with dishwashers.
Does The Berkeley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Berkeley has units with air conditioning.

