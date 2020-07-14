Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym game room pool table lobby cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill fire pit guest suite online portal shuffle board

Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District. Our smoke-free community is comprised of modern apartment homes and lofts located at 30 Orchard Street. Quincy Lofts features a picnic area surrounded by a beautifully landscaped elevated terrace, a two-story reception lobby that includes a game room with billiards and a state of the art gaming system. Our apartment homes are beautifully appointed with floor to ceiling windows, designer quartz countertops, a gourmet kitchen with island, custom two-tone cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, chef-inspired stainless steel appliances, gas range, ceramic tiled bathrooms, full-size vanities, a private balcony, central heat and air conditioning.