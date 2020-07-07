All apartments in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
/
Sheffield SoNo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

Sheffield SoNo

55 N Water St · (203) 717-4650
Rent Special
$0 Security Deposit* --- $0 Security Deposit* Options Available - call for details!
Location

55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B310 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit C407 · Avail. now

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit C211 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C515 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit C315 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit B308 · Avail. Jul 29

$3,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheffield SoNo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
business center
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Modern Living in the Heart of SoNo. The Sheffield's residences boast generous floor plans, modern design & high-end finishes and waterfront views. Each of our homes include bamboo-wood flooring in kitchens, nest thermostat, full size washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel kitchen suites, contemporary European-style cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Oversized window frames with SoNo views and hotel-inspired bathrooms and oversized vanity. Enjoy the perks living at The Sheffield with a poolside patio and lounge with outdoor grilling, 24-hour fitness club, on-site maintenance, and resident lounge featuring compliantly Wi-Fi. As we are minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and Route 7 and walking distance to Metro North Station your commute will be a breeze. Welcome home to The Sheffield!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100.00 per applicant
Deposit: $1000
Additional: Amenity: $40/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Please inquire within leasing office
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $500
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: No restrictions for cats
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sheffield SoNo have any available units?
Sheffield SoNo has 9 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sheffield SoNo have?
Some of Sheffield SoNo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sheffield SoNo currently offering any rent specials?
Sheffield SoNo is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security Deposit* --- $0 Security Deposit* Options Available - call for details!
Is Sheffield SoNo pet-friendly?
Yes, Sheffield SoNo is pet friendly.
Does Sheffield SoNo offer parking?
Yes, Sheffield SoNo offers parking.
Does Sheffield SoNo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sheffield SoNo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheffield SoNo have a pool?
Yes, Sheffield SoNo has a pool.
Does Sheffield SoNo have accessible units?
Yes, Sheffield SoNo has accessible units.
Does Sheffield SoNo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sheffield SoNo has units with dishwashers.
Does Sheffield SoNo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sheffield SoNo has units with air conditioning.
