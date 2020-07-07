Sheffield SoNo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center cc payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground shuffle board smoke-free community

Modern Living in the Heart of SoNo. The Sheffield's residences boast generous floor plans, modern design & high-end finishes and waterfront views. Each of our homes include bamboo-wood flooring in kitchens, nest thermostat, full size washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel kitchen suites, contemporary European-style cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Oversized window frames with SoNo views and hotel-inspired bathrooms and oversized vanity. Enjoy the perks living at The Sheffield with a poolside patio and lounge with outdoor grilling, 24-hour fitness club, on-site maintenance, and resident lounge featuring compliantly Wi-Fi. As we are minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and Route 7 and walking distance to Metro North Station your commute will be a breeze. Welcome home to The Sheffield!