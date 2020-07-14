Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dreamy Hollow.
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
hot tub
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Dreamy Hollow is a 19-acre residential community in a relaxing park-like setting with winding walkways. Comprised of 13 two-story brick buildings surrounded by mature shade trees and lush landscaping, Dreamy Hollow is located within easy walking distance of Norwalk's main shopping/dining corridor and public transportation. Large apartments provide a comfortable space for living and entertaining. Our community is professionally managed by Greystar, the nation's leading apartment management company.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Dreamy Hollow have any available units?
Dreamy Hollow has 12 units available starting at $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dreamy Hollow have?
Some of Dreamy Hollow's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dreamy Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Dreamy Hollow is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special: Receive 1/2 Month FREE + $200 Gift Card on 2Beds & TH's, Must Apply Within 48 Hours of Tour. Also Offering Gift Card on 1 & 3-Bed's!
Is Dreamy Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Dreamy Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Dreamy Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Dreamy Hollow offers parking.
Does Dreamy Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dreamy Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dreamy Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Dreamy Hollow has a pool.
Does Dreamy Hollow have accessible units?
No, Dreamy Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does Dreamy Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dreamy Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does Dreamy Hollow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dreamy Hollow has units with air conditioning.