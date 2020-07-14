Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Dreamy Hollow is a 19-acre residential community in a relaxing park-like setting with winding walkways. Comprised of 13 two-story brick buildings surrounded by mature shade trees and lush landscaping, Dreamy Hollow is located within easy walking distance of Norwalk's main shopping/dining corridor and public transportation. Large apartments provide a comfortable space for living and entertaining. Our community is professionally managed by Greystar, the nation's leading apartment management company.