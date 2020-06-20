222 Flax Hill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom colonial style apt - Property Id: 289384



Nice and cozy 2 bedroom colonial style apartment home seconds away from downtown SONO nightlife! Also train station and I95 A 1/2 mile away.

Apartment includes 1.5 baths, kitchen, washer and dryer on 2nd floor, all wood flooring, newer appliances, crown molding, BRAND NEW 2020 Wood burning stove to keep you warm and your electric down during the winter.. yard with privacy fence, patio for grilling and more ! outdoor security cameras for additional safety.

NO smoking allowed in unit

Pets need approval from landlord,

( Additional fee required )



Available Aug 1st!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289384

Property Id 289384



(RLNE5815524)