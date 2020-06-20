All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

222 Flax Hill Rd

222 Flax Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

222 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, CT 06854

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom colonial style apt - Property Id: 289384

Nice and cozy 2 bedroom colonial style apartment home seconds away from downtown SONO nightlife! Also train station and I95 A 1/2 mile away.
Apartment includes 1.5 baths, kitchen, washer and dryer on 2nd floor, all wood flooring, newer appliances, crown molding, BRAND NEW 2020 Wood burning stove to keep you warm and your electric down during the winter.. yard with privacy fence, patio for grilling and more ! outdoor security cameras for additional safety.
NO smoking allowed in unit
Pets need approval from landlord,
( Additional fee required )

Available Aug 1st!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289384
Property Id 289384

(RLNE5815524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Flax Hill Rd have any available units?
222 Flax Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 222 Flax Hill Rd have?
Some of 222 Flax Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Flax Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
222 Flax Hill Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Flax Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Flax Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 222 Flax Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 222 Flax Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 222 Flax Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Flax Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Flax Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 222 Flax Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 222 Flax Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 222 Flax Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Flax Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Flax Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Flax Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Flax Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
