Very clean and conveniently situated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath walking distance to SoNo!!!!! All the restaurants at your fingertips at an affordable price!!!!!! New washer and dryer included and freshly painted with 2 reserved parking spots
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 West Avenue have any available units?
2 West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 2 West Avenue have?
Some of 2 West Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 West Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.