2 West Avenue
2 West Avenue

Location

2 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Very clean and conveniently situated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath walking distance to SoNo!!!!! All the restaurants at your fingertips at an affordable price!!!!!! New washer and dryer included and freshly painted with 2 reserved parking spots

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 West Avenue have any available units?
2 West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 2 West Avenue have?
Some of 2 West Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 West Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 West Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2 West Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 2 West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2 West Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2 West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 West Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 West Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2 West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2 West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 West Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 West Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 West Avenue has units with air conditioning.
