All apartments in North Haven
Find more places like Rosewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Haven, CT
/
Rosewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:10 PM

Rosewood

1298 Hartford Turnpike · (203) 496-4317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Haven
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT 06473

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1298 Hartford Turnpike 9C · Avail. Nov 1

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1298 Hartford Turnpike 5D · Avail. Oct 1

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Unit 1298 Hartford Turnpike 8F · Avail. Sep 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosewood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
parking
playground
pool
garage
gym
Rosewood Condominiums carefully manicured 9 acres exudes the pride which our staff takes in its maintenance of the property. Enjoy the comfort of living in a luxury unit in a park-like setting. Rosewood has a friendly onsite superintendent and services from a complete staff of landscapers, painters and maintenance personnel working for Franklin Communities.
Our condos offer a range of spacious floor plans ranging from 1087 square feet up to 1800 square Feet. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Each home has an attached one car garage, patio space, unfinished basement and washer/dryer hook-up.
In the summertime, enjoy basking in the sun by our swimming pool or try your hand at growing vegetables and flowers in our organic community garden. Children will love the play area. Enjoy the amenities in the newly completed clubhouse. We have ample parking spaces for your extra vehicles and for visitors. Our convenient location is right around the corner from I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. We are just minutes away from Yale University, Quinnipiac University, area hospitals and many hiking trails at Sleeping Giant and East Rock. Please inquire about our dog policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 non-refundable app fee. Must have good credit to qualify.
Pets Allowed: dogs
fee: $350 one-time fee
limit: 1
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit, Restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosewood have any available units?
Rosewood has 3 units available starting at $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rosewood have?
Some of Rosewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosewood currently offering any rent specials?
Rosewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosewood is pet friendly.
Does Rosewood offer parking?
Yes, Rosewood offers parking.
Does Rosewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rosewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosewood have a pool?
Yes, Rosewood has a pool.
Does Rosewood have accessible units?
No, Rosewood does not have accessible units.
Does Rosewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosewood has units with dishwashers.
Does Rosewood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rosewood has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Rosewood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave
North Haven, CT 06518
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St
North Haven, CT 06518

Similar Pages

North Haven 1 BedroomsNorth Haven 2 Bedrooms
North Haven Apartments with GymNorth Haven Apartments with Pool
North Haven Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NY
Darien, CTRonkonkoma, NYSimsbury Center, CTNesconset, NYWindsor Locks, CTThompsonville, CTRockville, CTYaphank, NYCollinsville, CTBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity