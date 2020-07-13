Amenities

Rosewood Condominiums carefully manicured 9 acres exudes the pride which our staff takes in its maintenance of the property. Enjoy the comfort of living in a luxury unit in a park-like setting. Rosewood has a friendly onsite superintendent and services from a complete staff of landscapers, painters and maintenance personnel working for Franklin Communities.

Our condos offer a range of spacious floor plans ranging from 1087 square feet up to 1800 square Feet. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Each home has an attached one car garage, patio space, unfinished basement and washer/dryer hook-up.

In the summertime, enjoy basking in the sun by our swimming pool or try your hand at growing vegetables and flowers in our organic community garden. Children will love the play area. Enjoy the amenities in the newly completed clubhouse. We have ample parking spaces for your extra vehicles and for visitors. Our convenient location is right around the corner from I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. We are just minutes away from Yale University, Quinnipiac University, area hospitals and many hiking trails at Sleeping Giant and East Rock. Please inquire about our dog policy.