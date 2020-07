Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub

Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Dogwood Hill and Hamden Centre! Our community is nestled in charming Hamden, Connecticut, just minutes from North Haven. With easy access to Route 15 and I-91, you're only a short drive from great shopping and entertainment not to mention SCSU, QU, Yale, and Gateway Community College. If you need a break from the hustle and bustle of a busy life, West Rock Ridge State Park is only 10 minutes away. Come check out Hamden Centre - you will be delighted at the possibilities!