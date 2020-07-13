Dogwood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly carport clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Dogwood Hill and Hamden Centre! Our community is nestled in charming Hamden, Connecticut, just minutes from North Haven. With easy access to Route 15 and I-91, you're only a short drive from great shopping and entertainment not to mention SCSU, QU, Yale, and Gateway Community College. If you need a break from the hustle and bustle of a busy life, West Rock Ridge State Park is only 10 minutes away. Come check out Hamden Centre - you will be delighted at the possibilities!