Dogwood Hills

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet$400 non-refundable fee per apartment. Adopted pets $200
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet; Adopted pet: $15 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Ask about our pet adoption special. Weight limit: 80 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.