Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Dogwood Hills

200 Evergreen Ave · (203) 349-9784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT 06518

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03A · Avail. Aug 21

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17B · Avail. Jul 23

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 21A · Avail. Aug 17

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 10A · Avail. Aug 14

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dogwood Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Dogwood Hill and Hamden Centre! Our community is nestled in charming Hamden, Connecticut, just minutes from North Haven. With easy access to Route 15 and I-91, you're only a short drive from great shopping and entertainment not to mention SCSU, QU, Yale, and Gateway Community College. If you need a break from the hustle and bustle of a busy life, West Rock Ridge State Park is only 10 minutes away. Come check out Hamden Centre - you will be delighted at the possibilities!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet$400 non-refundable fee per apartment. Adopted pets $200
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet; Adopted pet: $15 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Ask about our pet adoption special. Weight limit: 80 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dogwood Hills have any available units?
Dogwood Hills has 8 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dogwood Hills have?
Some of Dogwood Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dogwood Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Dogwood Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dogwood Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Dogwood Hills is pet friendly.
Does Dogwood Hills offer parking?
Yes, Dogwood Hills offers parking.
Does Dogwood Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dogwood Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dogwood Hills have a pool?
Yes, Dogwood Hills has a pool.
Does Dogwood Hills have accessible units?
No, Dogwood Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Dogwood Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dogwood Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Dogwood Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dogwood Hills has units with air conditioning.
