/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
100 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Haven, CT
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
Results within 1 mile of North Haven
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
237 Park Road - 1
237 Park Rd, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom on second floor in Hamden right near dmv, Close to I-95, Rt-15 in a well kept complex on Park Road.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
56 Terrace Gardens
56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
great 1st floor, 1 level unit, featuring hardwood floors, large master bedroom, washer/dryer hookup and off street parking
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
216 Welton Street
216 Welton St, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3388 sqft
Welcome to a spacious two bedroom apartment with updated kitchen, nice size bedrooms and tons of closet space. This apartment also offers parking space close to your apartment. Close to eatery, easy access To commuter train station.
Results within 5 miles of North Haven
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1097 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Prospect Hill
17 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westville
9 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 29 at 09:22pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated May 29 at 09:24pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1190 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 29 at 09:19pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 29 at 09:15pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Similar Pages
North Haven 1 BedroomsNorth Haven 2 BedroomsNorth Haven Apartments with BalconyNorth Haven Apartments with Garage
North Haven Apartments with GymNorth Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Haven Apartments with ParkingNorth Haven Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NY