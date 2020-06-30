79 Garfield Avenue.

Amenities
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING
Newly renovated apartments for rent!
-Five, 1 bedroom apartments available $850-875
-One, Studio available $750
*Security deposit, is equal to month’s rent
-Heat, hot water, water/sewer, garbage removal included!!
-No smoking!
-Washer/dryer in basement
-Cat’s allowed if litter trained, additional $25/month rental fee, and additional month security deposit required
-Looking for quiet, clean, responsible, and kind individuals who respect their fellow neighbors!
-Background check required, $30 per applicant over the age of 18. No prior evictions/criminal activity
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/79-garfield-ave-new-london-ct-06320-usa-unit-3r/433ad596-a848-40ca-97ea-c555c9f1283d
No Dogs Allowed
