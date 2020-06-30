79 Garfield Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING



Newly renovated apartments for rent!



-Five, 1 bedroom apartments available $850-875



-One, Studio available $750



*Security deposit, is equal to month’s rent



-Heat, hot water, water/sewer, garbage removal included!!

-No smoking!

-Washer/dryer in basement

-Cat’s allowed if litter trained, additional $25/month rental fee, and additional month security deposit required



-Looking for quiet, clean, responsible, and kind individuals who respect their fellow neighbors!



-Background check required, $30 per applicant over the age of 18. No prior evictions/criminal activity



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/79-garfield-ave-new-london-ct-06320-usa-unit-3r/433ad596-a848-40ca-97ea-c555c9f1283d



No Dogs Allowed



