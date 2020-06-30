All apartments in New London
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

79 Garfield Avenue

79 Garfield Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

79 Garfield Avenue, New London, CT 06320
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING

Newly renovated apartments for rent!

-Five, 1 bedroom apartments available $850-875

-One, Studio available $750

*Security deposit, is equal to month’s rent

-Heat, hot water, water/sewer, garbage removal included!!
-No smoking!
-Washer/dryer in basement
-Cat’s allowed if litter trained, additional $25/month rental fee, and additional month security deposit required

-Looking for quiet, clean, responsible, and kind individuals who respect their fellow neighbors!

-Background check required, $30 per applicant over the age of 18. No prior evictions/criminal activity

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/79-garfield-ave-new-london-ct-06320-usa-unit-3r/433ad596-a848-40ca-97ea-c555c9f1283d

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5867876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 79 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
79 Garfield Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 79 Garfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
79 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Garfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 79 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 79 Garfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 79 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Garfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 79 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 79 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 79 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

