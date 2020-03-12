49 Blackhall Street

Amenities
Large one bedroom, recently renovated apartment within walking distance to bustling downtown New London! Stainless steel appliances and large bedroom. One month security required, tenant pays utilities, sorry no pets or smoking. Located on second story.. Background check required. No application fee, if application accepted, there is a $30 criminal/credit background check required.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/49-blackhall-st-new-london-ct-06320-usa-unit-49-2/7611cfe2-7331-48bb-936d-8d88e061a1a3
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5626424)