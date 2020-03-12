All apartments in New London
Find more places like 49 Blackhall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New London, CT
/
49 Blackhall Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

49 Blackhall Street

49 Blackhall Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New London
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

49 Blackhall Street, New London, CT 06320
Coit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 49-2 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom, recently renovated apartment within walking distance to bustling downtown New London! Stainless steel appliances and large bedroom. One month security required, tenant pays utilities, sorry no pets or smoking. Located on second story.. Background check required. No application fee, if application accepted, there is a $30 criminal/credit background check required.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/49-blackhall-st-new-london-ct-06320-usa-unit-49-2/7611cfe2-7331-48bb-936d-8d88e061a1a3

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Blackhall Street have any available units?
49 Blackhall Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 49 Blackhall Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 Blackhall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Blackhall Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 Blackhall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London.
Does 49 Blackhall Street offer parking?
No, 49 Blackhall Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 Blackhall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Blackhall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Blackhall Street have a pool?
No, 49 Blackhall Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 Blackhall Street have accessible units?
No, 49 Blackhall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Blackhall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Blackhall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Blackhall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Blackhall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 49 Blackhall Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd
New London, CT 06320
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd
New London, CT 06320
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North
New London, CT 06320
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave
New London, CT 06320

Similar Pages

New London 1 BedroomsNew London 2 Bedrooms
New London Apartments with ParkingNew London Dog Friendly Apartments
New London Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTProvidence, RIMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTCranston, RINew Britain, CT
East Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWindsor Locks, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTMystic, CTWesterly, RI
Southold, NYHampton Bays, NYPawcatuck, CTRiverhead, NYWallingford Center, CTHazardville, CTCutchogue, NYWebster, MAEssex Village, CTEast Quogue, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

South New London

Apartments Near Colleges

United States Coast Guard AcademyConnecticut College
Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Capital Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity