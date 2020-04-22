All apartments in New London
New London, CT
11 Brainard Street
11 Brainard Street

11 Brainard Street · (860) 908-6918
Location

11 Brainard Street, New London, CT 06320
Williams

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3179 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, cute and clean 3rd floor 1 level apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers soft-close cabinets and drawers, as well as a separate pantry area. Small, shared access covered front and back porch on the 2nd floor allow for taking in some fresh air at your leisure. Tenant pays all utilities. Extremely convenient to Electric Boat, L & M Hospital, Pfizer and Sub Base---easy access to routes leading to Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods as well as other major employers. Short drive to Conn. College, Coast Guard, etc. MUST SEE!! Close to shopping, and the waterfront in downtown New London is a short walk away!!! Easily accessible to public transportation, ferries, train station, etc. $40 per adult non refundable application fee required to run background checks for eviction, criminal and credit. Please no evictions, no convictions and no pets. Apply today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Brainard Street have any available units?
11 Brainard Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Brainard Street have?
Some of 11 Brainard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Brainard Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Brainard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Brainard Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 Brainard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London.
Does 11 Brainard Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 Brainard Street does offer parking.
Does 11 Brainard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Brainard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Brainard Street have a pool?
No, 11 Brainard Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Brainard Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Brainard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Brainard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Brainard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Brainard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Brainard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
