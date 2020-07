Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Enjoy a wonderful vacation experience in this incredible five acre Oceanfront Estate that boast a magnificent private setting with breathtaking and panoramic water vistas of Long Island Sound and the CT River of beautiful shoreline with open meadows and sandy beach. This spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath beautifully appointed home is the perfect retreat for a relaxing get away by the sea. Fully furnished with everything you need with fantastic outdoor space that will make your best vacation ever! Available after Labor day weekend September 2020 with all utilities and lawn maintenance included.