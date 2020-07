Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage range recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance accessible elevator e-payments internet access online portal

Whitney Towers, a smoke-free community, is all about comfort and convenience. Apartments have an open floor plan spilling with natural light. We have 1 and 2-bedroom apartments that include heat, hot water, and a/c. If you check our vacancies you will find both one and two bedroom apartments are competitively priced. Whitney Towers is between Yale University and Quinnipiac University’s main campus. The Centerville neighborhood, where Whitney Towers is located, offers many shops and restaurants, all within walking distance.