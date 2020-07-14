All apartments in New Haven
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 AM

Lakewood Apartments

1199 Whitney Ave · (203) 989-3748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT 06517

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1199 Whitney Avenue 215 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 368 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1199 Whitney Avenue 205 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Unit 1199 Whitney Avenue 306 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 1199 Whitney Avenue 423 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakewood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
smoke-free community
Lakewood, a smoke free community, offers floor plans ranging from 368 square feet to 1066 square feet with very competitive prices. Heat, hot water, and air conditioning are included. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Lake Whitney in the rear of the building. Check out the observation deck by the lake or take a bike ride to the Farmington Canal Trail. We offer affordable apartments, around the clock emergency maintenance service from our on-site staff members, and a hip, walkable neighborhood. Our convenient location is on the bus line, minutes from I-91, the Merritt Parkway, Yale, Quinnipiac, Southern, Albertus Magnus, Sikorsky Aircraft, and downtown New Haven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $55 non-refundable app fee. Must have good credit to qualify.
Additional: Rents include heat, hot water and A/C except for the penthouse units.
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakewood Apartments have any available units?
Lakewood Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakewood Apartments have?
Some of Lakewood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakewood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lakewood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakewood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakewood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lakewood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lakewood Apartments offers parking.
Does Lakewood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakewood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakewood Apartments have a pool?
No, Lakewood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lakewood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lakewood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lakewood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakewood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
