Lakewood Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance e-payments smoke-free community

Lakewood, a smoke free community, offers floor plans ranging from 368 square feet to 1066 square feet with very competitive prices. Heat, hot water, and air conditioning are included. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Lake Whitney in the rear of the building. Check out the observation deck by the lake or take a bike ride to the Farmington Canal Trail. We offer affordable apartments, around the clock emergency maintenance service from our on-site staff members, and a hip, walkable neighborhood. Our convenient location is on the bus line, minutes from I-91, the Merritt Parkway, Yale, Quinnipiac, Southern, Albertus Magnus, Sikorsky Aircraft, and downtown New Haven.