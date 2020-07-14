All apartments in New Haven
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 AM

Chestnut Hill South

835 Mix Ave · (203) 692-4417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT 06514

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 835 Mix Avenue 3L03 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 865 Mix Avenue 6L06 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 865 Mix Avenue 6517 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 835 Mix Avenue 3406 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 865 Mix Avenue 6L16 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Hill South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
community garden
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
media room
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
This community offers floor plans ranging from 615 square feet to 1508 square feet. All apartments include heat, hot water, air conditioning and assigned off-street parking. Each apartment has an oversized balcony or patio. Most apartments come with a washer dryer hook-up so you can do your laundry at your own pace in the privacy of your home. Play a round of pool in our billiards room, invite friends for a game of bocce in our new bocce court, spend the summer days relaxing by the pool, or grow your own vegetables in our organic community garden. We have a media room with free wi-fi, Apple TV with cable, and a 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy the convenience of living near Hamden’s “Miracle Mile” full of shops and restaurants. Chestnut Hill South is located just minutes away from The Farmington Canal walking trail, Sleeping Giant, Yale University, Quinnipiac University, Sikorsky, area hospitals, I-91 and the Merritt Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1.5 months
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chestnut Hill South have any available units?
Chestnut Hill South has 7 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Chestnut Hill South have?
Some of Chestnut Hill South's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Hill South currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Hill South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut Hill South pet-friendly?
No, Chestnut Hill South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does Chestnut Hill South offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Hill South offers parking.
Does Chestnut Hill South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chestnut Hill South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Hill South have a pool?
Yes, Chestnut Hill South has a pool.
Does Chestnut Hill South have accessible units?
No, Chestnut Hill South does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut Hill South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chestnut Hill South has units with dishwashers.

