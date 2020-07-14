Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court community garden gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill media room on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

This community offers floor plans ranging from 615 square feet to 1508 square feet. All apartments include heat, hot water, air conditioning and assigned off-street parking. Each apartment has an oversized balcony or patio. Most apartments come with a washer dryer hook-up so you can do your laundry at your own pace in the privacy of your home. Play a round of pool in our billiards room, invite friends for a game of bocce in our new bocce court, spend the summer days relaxing by the pool, or grow your own vegetables in our organic community garden. We have a media room with free wi-fi, Apple TV with cable, and a 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy the convenience of living near Hamden’s “Miracle Mile” full of shops and restaurants. Chestnut Hill South is located just minutes away from The Farmington Canal walking trail, Sleeping Giant, Yale University, Quinnipiac University, Sikorsky, area hospitals, I-91 and the Merritt Parkway.