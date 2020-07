Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking cats allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments

Most apartments at Chestnut Hill North include heat and hot water. Some also include air conditioning and gas cooking, too. Select apartments have large balconies or patios. Grow your own vegetables in the organic community garden, or cook at the grilling station in our picnic area. Chestnut Hill’s location is great—close to Quinnipiac University, Southern CT State University, Albertus Magnus, UNH, Yale University, Sikorsky, The Veterans Health Administration, and the New Haven Hospitals. This community is on the city bus line.