Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included hardwood floors in unit laundry range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool table garage 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Chestnut Hill East consists of 2 and 4 Skiff Street. At 4 Skiff Street, you will enjoy the convenience of having a washer/dryer hook-up in your apartment, a 24-hour fitness room, and a billiards room. This community offers free basic cable, free storage space, a 24-hour laundry room, and a live-in maintenance manager. Covered parking is also available for a monthly fee. Our floor plans range from 726 square feet to 1185 square feet with reasonable prices.



At 2 Skiff Street, you will enjoy clean and affordable apartments with free basic cable, partial heat and air conditioning, and free parking included. Both apartment communities are located across the street from The Farmington Canal Trail, and a short walk to Hamden’s “Miracle Mile” full of shops and restaurants. Our location is minutes away from Yale, Quinnipiac, Albertus Magnus, Southern Connecticut State College, University of New Haven, I-91, the Merritt Parkway, Sikorsky, The Veterans Health Administration, hospitals, and the beautiful hiking trails at Sleeping Giant.