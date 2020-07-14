All apartments in New Haven
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 AM

Chestnut Hill East

2 Skiff St · (203) 427-0730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT 06514

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 Skiff Street 309 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 2 Skiff Street 210 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Unit 4 Skiff Street B411 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Skiff Street 101 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 2 Skiff Street 212 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 2 Skiff Street 105 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Hill East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
cable included
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Chestnut Hill East consists of 2 and 4 Skiff Street. At 4 Skiff Street, you will enjoy the convenience of having a washer/dryer hook-up in your apartment, a 24-hour fitness room, and a billiards room. This community offers free basic cable, free storage space, a 24-hour laundry room, and a live-in maintenance manager. Covered parking is also available for a monthly fee. Our floor plans range from 726 square feet to 1185 square feet with reasonable prices.

At 2 Skiff Street, you will enjoy clean and affordable apartments with free basic cable, partial heat and air conditioning, and free parking included. Both apartment communities are located across the street from The Farmington Canal Trail, and a short walk to Hamden’s “Miracle Mile” full of shops and restaurants. Our location is minutes away from Yale, Quinnipiac, Albertus Magnus, Southern Connecticut State College, University of New Haven, I-91, the Merritt Parkway, Sikorsky, The Veterans Health Administration, hospitals, and the beautiful hiking trails at Sleeping Giant.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1.5x Month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut Hill East have any available units?
Chestnut Hill East has 11 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Chestnut Hill East have?
Some of Chestnut Hill East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Hill East currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Hill East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut Hill East pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Hill East is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Hill East offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Hill East offers parking.
Does Chestnut Hill East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chestnut Hill East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Hill East have a pool?
No, Chestnut Hill East does not have a pool.
Does Chestnut Hill East have accessible units?
No, Chestnut Hill East does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut Hill East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chestnut Hill East has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Chestnut Hill East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

