Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center carport clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room new construction package receiving volleyball court yoga accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community

Discover a brand new apartment community rich in amenities and appreciate the finer things in life. Reach downtown New Haven as easily as exploring the 427 acres of Sleeping Giant and East Rock Park. Cozy up to the stone fireplace and relax in our spacious, post-and-beam clubhouse. Play a game of pocket billiards or unwind poolside under one of our resort-style cabanas. Inside, life is equally enticing with open floor plans, a chef's kitchen, walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer, and a private balcony or patio. Unite the outdoor lover in you with state-of-the-art, modern living. Enjoy the greatest of both worlds at Canal Crossing. Live the best at Whitneyville West.