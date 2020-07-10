Apartment List
/
CT
/
new haven
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM

10 Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to New Haven apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,560
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Results within 5 miles of New Haven
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Results within 10 miles of New Haven
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,572
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,362
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,657
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,459
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,701
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in New Haven, CT

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to New Haven apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

New Haven apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Haven 3 BedroomsNew Haven Accessible ApartmentsNew Haven Apartments with Balcony
New Haven Apartments with GarageNew Haven Apartments with GymNew Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Haven Apartments with ParkingNew Haven Apartments with PoolNew Haven Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New Haven Cheap PlacesNew Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Furnished ApartmentsNew Haven Luxury PlacesNew Haven Pet Friendly PlacesNew Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford