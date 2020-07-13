Bella Vista E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse community garden gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access

Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting. You can choose from bright, spacious efficiencies, one or two bedroom apartments that include free utilities, making budgeting easy for fixed-income seniors. NO Application Fee!



The grounds of Bella Vista are spectacular. The site offers community gardens, picnic area, bocce ball and horseshoe courts and walking paths throughout the property. Our residents gather in the attractive gazebos or community rooms to socialize, make plans, and take in the views.



Recreational activities occur regularly and include an on-site exercise facility complete with aerobic cardio exercise machines, on-premise events and celebrations as well as outings to area attractions, casinos and cultural events. There is an on-site City of New Haven Senior Center, library and services for various religious den