Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Bella Vista E

311 Eastern Street · (203) 689-0483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT 06513
Fair Haven Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Vista E.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting. You can choose from bright, spacious efficiencies, one or two bedroom apartments that include free utilities, making budgeting easy for fixed-income seniors. NO Application Fee!

The grounds of Bella Vista are spectacular. The site offers community gardens, picnic area, bocce ball and horseshoe courts and walking paths throughout the property. Our residents gather in the attractive gazebos or community rooms to socialize, make plans, and take in the views.

Recreational activities occur regularly and include an on-site exercise facility complete with aerobic cardio exercise machines, on-premise events and celebrations as well as outings to area attractions, casinos and cultural events. There is an on-site City of New Haven Senior Center, library and services for various religious den

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: First months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Street parking for residents and visitors.
Storage Details: Full basement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bella Vista E have any available units?
Bella Vista E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Vista E have?
Some of Bella Vista E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Vista E currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Vista E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Vista E pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Vista E is pet friendly.
Does Bella Vista E offer parking?
Yes, Bella Vista E offers parking.
Does Bella Vista E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Vista E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Vista E have a pool?
No, Bella Vista E does not have a pool.
Does Bella Vista E have accessible units?
No, Bella Vista E does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Vista E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Vista E has units with dishwashers.

