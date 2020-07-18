All apartments in New Haven
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

946 State Street 3R

946 State St · No Longer Available
Location

946 State St, New Haven, CT 06511
East Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3R Available 08/01/20 3BR East Rock Remodel w Private Deck - Yale SOM - Property Id: 280488

3BR unit (sometimes used as 2BR with big office!) in highly desirable East Rock.

Updated hardwood-style floors, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven.

Completely updated bathroom and huge kitchen with granite countertops (including tons of counter and cabinet space for those who love
cooking!). Very near to Yale campus. Owner is a Yale Law School grad who lives locally!

-High Ceilings, beautiful large windows
-Large back porch
-Gas baseboard heat (cheap and efficient!)
-Easy walk to Yale Campus and Yale shuttles
-Freshly repainted private back deck with screen door
-High-efficiency, Energy-Star rated, large LG Washer and Dryer IN THE UNIT; private laundry closet

LEASE TERMS: Available 8/1. Annual Lease Only. 1st month + security upon lease signing. Virtual tours and e-signing available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280488
Property Id 280488

(RLNE5780881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 State Street 3R have any available units?
946 State Street 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 State Street 3R have?
Some of 946 State Street 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 State Street 3R currently offering any rent specials?
946 State Street 3R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 State Street 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 State Street 3R is pet friendly.
Does 946 State Street 3R offer parking?
No, 946 State Street 3R does not offer parking.
Does 946 State Street 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 946 State Street 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 State Street 3R have a pool?
No, 946 State Street 3R does not have a pool.
Does 946 State Street 3R have accessible units?
No, 946 State Street 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 946 State Street 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 State Street 3R has units with dishwashers.
