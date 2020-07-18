946 State Street 3R

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 3R Available 08/01/20 3BR East Rock Remodel w Private Deck - Yale SOM - Property Id: 280488



3BR unit (sometimes used as 2BR with big office!) in highly desirable East Rock.



Updated hardwood-style floors, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven.



Completely updated bathroom and huge kitchen with granite countertops (including tons of counter and cabinet space for those who love

cooking!). Very near to Yale campus. Owner is a Yale Law School grad who lives locally!



-High Ceilings, beautiful large windows

-Large back porch

-Gas baseboard heat (cheap and efficient!)

-Easy walk to Yale Campus and Yale shuttles

-Freshly repainted private back deck with screen door

-High-efficiency, Energy-Star rated, large LG Washer and Dryer IN THE UNIT; private laundry closet



LEASE TERMS: Available 8/1. Annual Lease Only. 1st month + security upon lease signing. Virtual tours and e-signing available.

