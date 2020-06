Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Spacious one bedroom with plenty of natural light. Large bedroom with multiple closets. Kitchen boasts new cabinetry and counter tops! Perfect apartment to make your own and call home!



Multiple units available, call today!

Located in a historical district just steps from Yale's campus, why not call this quaint neighborhood your home away from home!

Spacious one bedroom and newly updated kitchen and bathroom! Tons of storage. Located on the Yale Shuttle line. Two blocks from campus and two blocks from the finest dining and shopping New Haven has to offer! Rich history, culture and tradition!