All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 91 Linden Street 3 - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
91 Linden Street 3 - 3
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

91 Linden Street 3 - 3

91 Linden Street · (475) 206-5811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
East Rock
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

91 Linden Street, New Haven, CT 06511
East Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated Unit
Beautiful 1 bedroom right in the heart of East Rock on a quiet 1 way street 2 houses off of upper Orange Street. Right near Highway, great food, and coffee shops. Recently renovated including new electrical, all flush mount led lights, American Standard Fixtures, New kitchen, bathroom, refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen, beautiful tile in the bathroom, Brand new high efficiency furnace, and windows as well as newly re-insulated attic, new appliances including washer/dryer in the basement, 200 sqft screened in back porch on second floor (shared with 2nd floor) as well as a smaller screened in front porch, Exterior just completely painted and all wood repairs done, and Heat, Hot water, and cooking gas are Included!!! You pay electric only! Call Chris Anytime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 have any available units?
91 Linden Street 3 - 3 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 have?
Some of 91 Linden Street 3 - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
91 Linden Street 3 - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 offer parking?
No, 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 have a pool?
No, 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 have accessible units?
No, 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Linden Street 3 - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 91 Linden Street 3 - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strouse Adler
78 Olive St
New Haven, CT 06510
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street
New Haven, CT 06513
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St
New Haven, CT 06510
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St
New Haven, CT 06514
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06518
Residence Court
904 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St
New Haven, CT 06514

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity