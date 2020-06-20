91 Linden Street 3 - 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

Newly Renovated Unit

Beautiful 1 bedroom right in the heart of East Rock on a quiet 1 way street 2 houses off of upper Orange Street. Right near Highway, great food, and coffee shops. Recently renovated including new electrical, all flush mount led lights, American Standard Fixtures, New kitchen, bathroom, refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen, beautiful tile in the bathroom, Brand new high efficiency furnace, and windows as well as newly re-insulated attic, new appliances including washer/dryer in the basement, 200 sqft screened in back porch on second floor (shared with 2nd floor) as well as a smaller screened in front porch, Exterior just completely painted and all wood repairs done, and Heat, Hot water, and cooking gas are Included!!! You pay electric only! Call Chris Anytime!