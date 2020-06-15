850 Grand Ave Unit 206

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

Find your new home in an amazing downtown location at 850 Grand Ave in New Haven, CT!

This stunning, luxurious, and brand new 1 bedroom and 1 full bath apartment is located on the second floor and has a small, bonus room perfect for a home office or extra storage space. This apartment features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, marble floors, spacious closet space, granite counters, and a stainless steel fridge and stove. Central air conditioning, electric heating, off-street parking, an on-site laundry facility, and an elevator is all included! This loft style apartment is located minutes to Downtown New Haven and Wooster Square.



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666



(RLNE651265)