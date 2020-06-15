All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

850 Grand Ave Unit 206

850 Grand Avenue · (203) 903-4667
Location

850 Grand Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 206 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Find your new home in an amazing downtown location at 850 Grand Ave in New Haven, CT!
This stunning, luxurious, and brand new 1 bedroom and 1 full bath apartment is located on the second floor and has a small, bonus room perfect for a home office or extra storage space. This apartment features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, marble floors, spacious closet space, granite counters, and a stainless steel fridge and stove. Central air conditioning, electric heating, off-street parking, an on-site laundry facility, and an elevator is all included! This loft style apartment is located minutes to Downtown New Haven and Wooster Square.

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666

(RLNE651265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 have any available units?
850 Grand Ave Unit 206 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 have?
Some of 850 Grand Ave Unit 206's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
850 Grand Ave Unit 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 is pet friendly.
Does 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 offer parking?
Yes, 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 does offer parking.
Does 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 have a pool?
No, 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 does not have a pool.
Does 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Grand Ave Unit 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
