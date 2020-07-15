70 Admiral St Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful and newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor of a multi-family home available now!

This spacious apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors through the unit, a large living room space, and an amazing eat-in kitchen that is newly renovated and has ceramic tiles and brand new kitchen appliances including: refrigerator, stove, and microwave! There are plenty of closets throughout the apartment and included washer & dryer hookups in the unit and off-street parking. There is also a large enclosed backyard perfect for the summertime! Conveniently located steps from Science Park and minutes away from Downtown New Haven & SCSU!



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



(RLNE1746869)