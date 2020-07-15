All apartments in New Haven
70 Admiral St Apt 2

70 Admiral Street · (203) 903-4667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Admiral Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Dixwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful and newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor of a multi-family home available now!
This spacious apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors through the unit, a large living room space, and an amazing eat-in kitchen that is newly renovated and has ceramic tiles and brand new kitchen appliances including: refrigerator, stove, and microwave! There are plenty of closets throughout the apartment and included washer & dryer hookups in the unit and off-street parking. There is also a large enclosed backyard perfect for the summertime! Conveniently located steps from Science Park and minutes away from Downtown New Haven & SCSU!

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE1746869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Admiral St Apt 2 have any available units?
70 Admiral St Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Admiral St Apt 2 have?
Some of 70 Admiral St Apt 2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Admiral St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
70 Admiral St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Admiral St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Admiral St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 70 Admiral St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 70 Admiral St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 70 Admiral St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Admiral St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Admiral St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 70 Admiral St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 70 Admiral St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 70 Admiral St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Admiral St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Admiral St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
