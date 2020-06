Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Spacious 4 bedroom loft- 2 bathooms to accommodate all roommates. This unit will not last long! Landlord pays water, sewer, heat and hot water! Newer cabinets and counters, hardwoods and fixtures, freshly painted for new tenants! Lots of storage in loft area!

3 family house in the quaint Edgewood & Howe neighborhood. Perfect for the next group of students looking for a home away from home.