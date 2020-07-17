61 Stevens St Fl 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1st Floor Available 07/16/20 Stunning 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a multi-family house available now!

This apartment features brand new, gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout the unit, brand new granite counters and appliances in the kitchen, and a beautiful bathroom that features amazing ceramic tiling and a stand-up shower. There is a bonus family room and the basement has a private laundry room that comes with a washer & dryer and an extra, large, and lockable storage room. There is a private entrance and a large and gated backyard perfect for the summertime!



Requirements for this Apartment: monthly income 3 times the rent, NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



