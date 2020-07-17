All apartments in New Haven
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

61 Stevens St Fl 1

Location

61 Stevens St, New Haven, CT 06519
Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1st Floor Available 07/16/20 Stunning 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a multi-family house available now!
This apartment features brand new, gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout the unit, brand new granite counters and appliances in the kitchen, and a beautiful bathroom that features amazing ceramic tiling and a stand-up shower. There is a bonus family room and the basement has a private laundry room that comes with a washer & dryer and an extra, large, and lockable storage room. There is a private entrance and a large and gated backyard perfect for the summertime!

Requirements for this Apartment: monthly income 3 times the rent, NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5899285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Stevens St Fl 1 have any available units?
61 Stevens St Fl 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Stevens St Fl 1 have?
Some of 61 Stevens St Fl 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Stevens St Fl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
61 Stevens St Fl 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Stevens St Fl 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Stevens St Fl 1 is pet friendly.
Does 61 Stevens St Fl 1 offer parking?
No, 61 Stevens St Fl 1 does not offer parking.
Does 61 Stevens St Fl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Stevens St Fl 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Stevens St Fl 1 have a pool?
No, 61 Stevens St Fl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 61 Stevens St Fl 1 have accessible units?
No, 61 Stevens St Fl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Stevens St Fl 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Stevens St Fl 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
