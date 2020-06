Amenities

Very desirable section of New Haven. Close to restaurants, Yale, Downtown, and more. This large studio apartment has large windows that allow natural light to pour in. Located on the front of the house the 2nd floor unit over looks the green front yard. Off of the the main living area there is a kitchen with gas range. A good sized full bath and walk-in closet complete the unit. Off street parking in the back and laundry on premises. This unit will not last long so see it before it is gone.