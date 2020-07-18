All apartments in New Haven
52 Woolsey St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

52 Woolsey St

52 Woolsey Street · (203) 903-4667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 Woolsey Street, New Haven, CT 06513
Fair Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
This beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in Fair Haven is available now!
This apartment features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the unit, an amazing tiled entryway, and an outdoor space with a stunning porch perfect for entertaining during the summer! Street parking is available. Section 8 is welcomed: 2 bedroom vouchers! No pets are allowed.

Requirements for this Apartment: Everyone entering must take their shoes off, monthly income 3 times the rent price, NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Woolsey St have any available units?
52 Woolsey St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Woolsey St have?
Some of 52 Woolsey St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Woolsey St currently offering any rent specials?
52 Woolsey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Woolsey St pet-friendly?
No, 52 Woolsey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 52 Woolsey St offer parking?
Yes, 52 Woolsey St offers parking.
Does 52 Woolsey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Woolsey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Woolsey St have a pool?
No, 52 Woolsey St does not have a pool.
Does 52 Woolsey St have accessible units?
No, 52 Woolsey St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Woolsey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Woolsey St does not have units with dishwashers.
