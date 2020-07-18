52 Woolsey St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in Fair Haven is available now!

This apartment features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the unit, an amazing tiled entryway, and an outdoor space with a stunning porch perfect for entertaining during the summer! Street parking is available. Section 8 is welcomed: 2 bedroom vouchers! No pets are allowed.



Requirements for this Apartment: Everyone entering must take their shoes off, monthly income 3 times the rent price, NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5904151)