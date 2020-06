Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED**

Beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located near Wooster Square available now!

The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, spacious rooms, parking, and laundry in unit. Pets - small and friendly breeds only.



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666



(RLNE5796416)