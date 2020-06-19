All apartments in New Haven
New Haven, CT
48 Lyon Street 2
48 Lyon Street 2

48 Lyon Street · (475) 257-2332
Location

48 Lyon Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 48 Lyon Street - Property Id: 270218

This is a brand new renovation for a 4BR unit in a house that just got a $100k makeover - brand new siding and mechanicals. It's beautiful!

The unit is two floors - kitchen, living room, dining room, and 3 BR are on one floor and a private loft with mini-kitchen and its own bathroom and staircase/entrance is above it. Could be rented as a 3BR as well.

Brand new stainless steel dishwasher and high end refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, etc.
Fireplace
Patio/balcony deck
Tons of storage space
Yard
Private driveway
Laundry in basement (accessible indoors through your unit)

LEASE TERMS: Available 8/1 for annual (renewable) lease. 1st month + security upon signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270218
Property Id 270218

(RLNE5741044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Lyon Street 2 have any available units?
48 Lyon Street 2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Lyon Street 2 have?
Some of 48 Lyon Street 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Lyon Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
48 Lyon Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Lyon Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Lyon Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 48 Lyon Street 2 offer parking?
No, 48 Lyon Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 48 Lyon Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Lyon Street 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Lyon Street 2 have a pool?
No, 48 Lyon Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 48 Lyon Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 48 Lyon Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Lyon Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Lyon Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
