48 Lyon Street 2

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 48 Lyon Street - Property Id: 270218
This is a brand new renovation for a 4BR unit in a house that just got a $100k makeover - brand new siding and mechanicals. It's beautiful!
The unit is two floors - kitchen, living room, dining room, and 3 BR are on one floor and a private loft with mini-kitchen and its own bathroom and staircase/entrance is above it. Could be rented as a 3BR as well.
Brand new stainless steel dishwasher and high end refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, etc.
Fireplace
Patio/balcony deck
Tons of storage space
Yard
Private driveway
Laundry in basement (accessible indoors through your unit)
LEASE TERMS: Available 8/1 for annual (renewable) lease. 1st month + security upon signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270218
