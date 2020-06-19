48 Lyon Street 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 48 Lyon Street - Property Id: 270218



This is a brand new renovation for a 4BR unit in a house that just got a $100k makeover - brand new siding and mechanicals. It's beautiful!



The unit is two floors - kitchen, living room, dining room, and 3 BR are on one floor and a private loft with mini-kitchen and its own bathroom and staircase/entrance is above it. Could be rented as a 3BR as well.



Brand new stainless steel dishwasher and high end refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, etc.

Fireplace

Patio/balcony deck

Tons of storage space

Yard

Private driveway

Laundry in basement (accessible indoors through your unit)



LEASE TERMS: Available 8/1 for annual (renewable) lease. 1st month + security upon signing.

