Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
46 Springside Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
46 Springside Ave
46 Springside Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
46 Springside Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515
West Rock
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great sized rooms
Updated kitchen
2 full bathroom with new tile work
Beautiful yard and location
Close to SCSU, Westville and downtown New Haven
Virtual tours and face time tours available!
Willing to hold until June-August
(RLNE5357129)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 46 Springside Ave have any available units?
46 Springside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Haven, CT
.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Haven Rent Report
.
What amenities does 46 Springside Ave have?
Some of 46 Springside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 46 Springside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
46 Springside Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Springside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 46 Springside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Haven
.
Does 46 Springside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 46 Springside Ave does offer parking.
Does 46 Springside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Springside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Springside Ave have a pool?
No, 46 Springside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 46 Springside Ave have accessible units?
No, 46 Springside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Springside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Springside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
