446 Elm St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

446 Elm St

446 Elm Street · (203) 815-2182
Location

446 Elm Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Dwight

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 beds, 3 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

7 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Huge newly new renovated house for rent
-7 bedrooms!
-3 full bathroom!
-2 full kitchens!
-Washer and dryer provided!

Virtual tours and face time tours available!

3 levels of living make it easy to live with all your friends while still maintaining your own privacy.

Hardwood flooring throughout the property.
Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in each kitchen
Huge yard and off street parking.

This is a must see, 7-minute walk to Broadway! close to Yale! perfect for an August/1 move in.

Students more than welcome! Close walk to shuttle routes

For more information and showing please call 203-815-2182

(RLNE2771841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 446 Elm St have any available units?
446 Elm St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 Elm St have?
Some of 446 Elm St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
446 Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 446 Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 446 Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 446 Elm St does offer parking.
Does 446 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 Elm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Elm St have a pool?
No, 446 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 446 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 446 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 Elm St has units with dishwashers.

