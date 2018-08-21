446 Elm St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Huge newly new renovated house for rent

-7 bedrooms!

-3 full bathroom!

-2 full kitchens!

-Washer and dryer provided!



Virtual tours and face time tours available!



3 levels of living make it easy to live with all your friends while still maintaining your own privacy.



Hardwood flooring throughout the property.

Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in each kitchen

Huge yard and off street parking.



This is a must see, 7-minute walk to Broadway! close to Yale! perfect for an August/1 move in.



Students more than welcome! Close walk to shuttle routes



For more information and showing please call 203-815-2182



(RLNE2771841)