Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

441 Chapel Street

441 Chapel Street · (203) 687-8857
Location

441 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom unit available now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 90 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**BEDROOM RENTAL**SHARED APARTMENT SITUATION** Bedroom w/shared common area space available in Chapel Street Lofts in New Haven. 3 & 4 Bedroom apartments have bedroom rentals available for immediate occupancy.Each bedroom renter is responsible for Shared Utilities also. From your front door, you are a short walk or bike ride from Yale University, the renowned teaching hospitals, or other professional schools in the area. Wooster Square Park is also just a few blocks away! Once you cross the bridge at State Street, you have the Elm City Market, plenty of choices between eateries and different entertainment, and also the train station! Apartments boast many beautiful features including: Reclaimed hardwood flooring throughout, Outdoor patios and urban terraces available in select units, Washer/Dryers in each apartment ;Free Security Gated Off-Street Parking Lot, expansive cabinet space and energy efficient appliances, updated bathrooms, all different with interiors with medicine cabinets, shelving and fixtures; furnished, short term leases!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Chapel Street have any available units?
441 Chapel Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Chapel Street have?
Some of 441 Chapel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Chapel Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 Chapel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Chapel Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 Chapel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 441 Chapel Street offer parking?
Yes, 441 Chapel Street does offer parking.
Does 441 Chapel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Chapel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Chapel Street have a pool?
No, 441 Chapel Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 Chapel Street have accessible units?
No, 441 Chapel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Chapel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Chapel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
