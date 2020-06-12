441 Chapel Street

Amenities

**BEDROOM RENTAL**SHARED APARTMENT SITUATION** Bedroom w/shared common area space available in Chapel Street Lofts in New Haven. 3 & 4 Bedroom apartments have bedroom rentals available for immediate occupancy.Each bedroom renter is responsible for Shared Utilities also. From your front door, you are a short walk or bike ride from Yale University, the renowned teaching hospitals, or other professional schools in the area. Wooster Square Park is also just a few blocks away! Once you cross the bridge at State Street, you have the Elm City Market, plenty of choices between eateries and different entertainment, and also the train station! Apartments boast many beautiful features including: Reclaimed hardwood flooring throughout, Outdoor patios and urban terraces available in select units, Washer/Dryers in each apartment ;Free Security Gated Off-Street Parking Lot, expansive cabinet space and energy efficient appliances, updated bathrooms, all different with interiors with medicine cabinets, shelving and fixtures; furnished, short term leases!!