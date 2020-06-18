All apartments in New Haven
44 Trumbull Street.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:49 AM

44 Trumbull Street

44 Trumbull Street · (203) 889-7914
Location

44 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT 06510
Downtown New Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit L · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Stunning brand new 1 bedroom apartment with private laundry in unit and central air. Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated downtown property. Two blocks to Yale Law School, SOM, and all of the restaurants and nightlife New Haven is famous for. Old world meets new. The kitchen will be your favorite room with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and fixtures, and soft warm recessed lighting for ambiance. There is one spa-like bathroom boasting marble and high-end fixtures. A perfect urban oasis to call home in a fabulous central location. Property is in the midst of renovations but will be completed by August 1, 2020. Pet friendly and virtual tours provided. ONE FREE OFF STREET PARKING SPOT IN BACK OF BUILDING 1/2 BLOCK AWAY. One month security deposit. Please call for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 44 Trumbull Street have any available units?
44 Trumbull Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Trumbull Street have?
Some of 44 Trumbull Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Trumbull Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 Trumbull Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Trumbull Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Trumbull Street is pet friendly.
Does 44 Trumbull Street offer parking?
Yes, 44 Trumbull Street does offer parking.
Does 44 Trumbull Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Trumbull Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Trumbull Street have a pool?
No, 44 Trumbull Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 Trumbull Street have accessible units?
No, 44 Trumbull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Trumbull Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Trumbull Street does not have units with dishwashers.

