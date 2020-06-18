44 Trumbull Street.

Amenities

Stunning brand new 1 bedroom apartment with private laundry in unit and central air. Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated downtown property. Two blocks to Yale Law School, SOM, and all of the restaurants and nightlife New Haven is famous for. Old world meets new. The kitchen will be your favorite room with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and fixtures, and soft warm recessed lighting for ambiance. There is one spa-like bathroom boasting marble and high-end fixtures. A perfect urban oasis to call home in a fabulous central location. Property is in the midst of renovations but will be completed by August 1, 2020. Pet friendly and virtual tours provided. ONE FREE OFF STREET PARKING SPOT IN BACK OF BUILDING 1/2 BLOCK AWAY. One month security deposit. Please call for your private showing.