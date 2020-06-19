All apartments in New Haven
38 Trumbull Street 3

38 Trumbull Street · (475) 257-2332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT 06510
Downtown New Haven

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 AMAZING and BIG NEW 2BR - Best Location for Yale - Property Id: 270296

Highly desirable and quaint East Rock community, just off of Orange Street. Just finished beautiful renovations - amazing kitchen and bathroom, super modern. 6-minute walk to SOM (0.3 miles away). Two large bedrooms, but unit has also been used in the past as a 1-bedroom with a large office. Extremely convenient to SOM and other Yale schools, with Orange Route shuttle stop just one block away. Owner is a Yale Law School student!

Heat and hot water are charged at a fixed rate of $100/mo in addition to your rent, which ultimately saves you some money on your utilities. You still have full control of thermostat settings at all times.

-Washer/Dryer in building
-Central heating and A/C
-Easy walk to Yale campus and Yale shuttles
-Off-street parking available for a fee
-Heat and hot water INCLUDED in rent!

Please contact us for more information or to arrange a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270296
Property Id 270296

(RLNE5740637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Trumbull Street 3 have any available units?
38 Trumbull Street 3 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Trumbull Street 3 have?
Some of 38 Trumbull Street 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Trumbull Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
38 Trumbull Street 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Trumbull Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Trumbull Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 38 Trumbull Street 3 offer parking?
Yes, 38 Trumbull Street 3 does offer parking.
Does 38 Trumbull Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Trumbull Street 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Trumbull Street 3 have a pool?
No, 38 Trumbull Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 38 Trumbull Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 38 Trumbull Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Trumbull Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Trumbull Street 3 has units with dishwashers.
