38 Trumbull Street 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 AMAZING and BIG NEW 2BR - Best Location for Yale - Property Id: 270296



Highly desirable and quaint East Rock community, just off of Orange Street. Just finished beautiful renovations - amazing kitchen and bathroom, super modern. 6-minute walk to SOM (0.3 miles away). Two large bedrooms, but unit has also been used in the past as a 1-bedroom with a large office. Extremely convenient to SOM and other Yale schools, with Orange Route shuttle stop just one block away. Owner is a Yale Law School student!



Heat and hot water are charged at a fixed rate of $100/mo in addition to your rent, which ultimately saves you some money on your utilities. You still have full control of thermostat settings at all times.



-Washer/Dryer in building

-Central heating and A/C

-Easy walk to Yale campus and Yale shuttles

-Off-street parking available for a fee

-Heat and hot water INCLUDED in rent!



Please contact us for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270296

