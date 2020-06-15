All apartments in New Haven
34 Hotchkiss St
34 Hotchkiss St

34 Hotchkiss Street · (203) 815-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Hotchkiss Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit c3 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!

Charming and cozy 1BR in the heart of New Haven, ample storage/closet space. Conveniently located near parks, grocery stores, public transportation and other amenities. Includes hardwood floors, nice lighting. Clean, tidy and fresh.

*Requirements:
*2 Month Security Deposit
*Minimum Income 2.5x Rent
*No Evictions or Felonies

*Section 8/Government Vouchers are welcome.

Pet Policy:
Cat- $200 Pet Deposit
No Dogs Allowed

Further Info Call Levi G:
2038157007 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3761164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Hotchkiss St have any available units?
34 Hotchkiss St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Hotchkiss St have?
Some of 34 Hotchkiss St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Hotchkiss St currently offering any rent specials?
34 Hotchkiss St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Hotchkiss St pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Hotchkiss St is pet friendly.
Does 34 Hotchkiss St offer parking?
No, 34 Hotchkiss St does not offer parking.
Does 34 Hotchkiss St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Hotchkiss St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Hotchkiss St have a pool?
No, 34 Hotchkiss St does not have a pool.
Does 34 Hotchkiss St have accessible units?
No, 34 Hotchkiss St does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Hotchkiss St have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Hotchkiss St does not have units with dishwashers.
