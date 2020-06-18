All apartments in New Haven
162 Huntington Street

162 Huntington Street · (203) 889-7914
Location

162 Huntington Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 5 Bath · 7436 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
hot tub
Live with your friends like royalty in the heart of East Rock. Very rare and stunning mansion sits on one of the largest residential lots in New Haven with 1.06 acres of extensive ornamental gardens. Original architectural details have been lovingly restored throughout the 15 sunlight-filled rooms with more than 7,400 square feet of living space. The property has been painted in soothing spa-like colors. There are a total of 8 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms and 1 half bath with serene porches off the first and second floors. Each of the 8 bedrooms are large, private and offer lovely neighborhood views. The stunning kitchen will dazzle your guests! Gleaming hardwood floors, central air, 4 fireplaces and a wine cellar complete this special property that also includes a game room, music room, outdoor deck, hot tub, patio, workshop, and artist studio space. Minutes to Yale, SOM, and directly on the Yale Shuttle. Please call for a private showing or virtual showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Huntington Street have any available units?
162 Huntington Street has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 Huntington Street have?
Some of 162 Huntington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Huntington Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 Huntington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Huntington Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 Huntington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 162 Huntington Street offer parking?
Yes, 162 Huntington Street does offer parking.
Does 162 Huntington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Huntington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Huntington Street have a pool?
No, 162 Huntington Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 Huntington Street have accessible units?
No, 162 Huntington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Huntington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Huntington Street has units with dishwashers.
