162 Huntington Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking hot tub

Live with your friends like royalty in the heart of East Rock. Very rare and stunning mansion sits on one of the largest residential lots in New Haven with 1.06 acres of extensive ornamental gardens. Original architectural details have been lovingly restored throughout the 15 sunlight-filled rooms with more than 7,400 square feet of living space. The property has been painted in soothing spa-like colors. There are a total of 8 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms and 1 half bath with serene porches off the first and second floors. Each of the 8 bedrooms are large, private and offer lovely neighborhood views. The stunning kitchen will dazzle your guests! Gleaming hardwood floors, central air, 4 fireplaces and a wine cellar complete this special property that also includes a game room, music room, outdoor deck, hot tub, patio, workshop, and artist studio space. Minutes to Yale, SOM, and directly on the Yale Shuttle. Please call for a private showing or virtual showing.