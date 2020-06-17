157 Olive Street 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Huge, Luxury 3BR/3BA Wooster Sq Apt - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 274652



The apartment is approximately 800 square feet larger than most comparable luxury units, and nearly

50% less expensive. No more dealing with "old house" problems. House built from the ground up in 2019.



The house features THREE bedrooms with private WALK-IN closets and enough room for queen-sized bed, desk, and more--each with its own private bathroom. Common closet space for winter clothes. Owner is a Yale Law School grad who lives a few blocks away and is extremely responsive!



-Ring Video Doorbell

-Smart Home (Siri/Alexa/Google Home - enabled lights, locks, and thermostats!)

-3 Large skylights and solar tubes provide tons of natural light

-Free High-efficiency washer and dryer - front-loading units in self-contained, private LAUNDRY ROOM

-All Stainless Steel appliances, high efficiency dishwasher,

-In-sink Garbage Disposal

-Side-by-side fridge/freezer with icemaker

-Off-street parking available for a monthly fee

