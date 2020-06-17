All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

157 Olive Street 3

157 Olive Street · (475) 257-2332
Location

157 Olive Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Huge, Luxury 3BR/3BA Wooster Sq Apt - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 274652

The apartment is approximately 800 square feet larger than most comparable luxury units, and nearly
50% less expensive. No more dealing with "old house" problems. House built from the ground up in 2019.

The house features THREE bedrooms with private WALK-IN closets and enough room for queen-sized bed, desk, and more--each with its own private bathroom. Common closet space for winter clothes. Owner is a Yale Law School grad who lives a few blocks away and is extremely responsive!

-Ring Video Doorbell
-Smart Home (Siri/Alexa/Google Home - enabled lights, locks, and thermostats!)
-3 Large skylights and solar tubes provide tons of natural light
-Free High-efficiency washer and dryer - front-loading units in self-contained, private LAUNDRY ROOM
-All Stainless Steel appliances, high efficiency dishwasher,
-In-sink Garbage Disposal
-Side-by-side fridge/freezer with icemaker
-Off-street parking available for a monthly fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274652
Property Id 274652

(RLNE5760653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Olive Street 3 have any available units?
157 Olive Street 3 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Olive Street 3 have?
Some of 157 Olive Street 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Olive Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
157 Olive Street 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Olive Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Olive Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 157 Olive Street 3 offer parking?
Yes, 157 Olive Street 3 does offer parking.
Does 157 Olive Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Olive Street 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Olive Street 3 have a pool?
No, 157 Olive Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 157 Olive Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 157 Olive Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Olive Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Olive Street 3 has units with dishwashers.
