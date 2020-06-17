157 Olive Street 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Huge, Luxury 3BR/3BA Wooster Sq Apt - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 274652
The apartment is approximately 800 square feet larger than most comparable luxury units, and nearly
50% less expensive. No more dealing with "old house" problems. House built from the ground up in 2019.
The house features THREE bedrooms with private WALK-IN closets and enough room for queen-sized bed, desk, and more--each with its own private bathroom. Common closet space for winter clothes. Owner is a Yale Law School grad who lives a few blocks away and is extremely responsive!
-Ring Video Doorbell
-Smart Home (Siri/Alexa/Google Home - enabled lights, locks, and thermostats!)
-3 Large skylights and solar tubes provide tons of natural light
-Free High-efficiency washer and dryer - front-loading units in self-contained, private LAUNDRY ROOM
-All Stainless Steel appliances, high efficiency dishwasher,
-In-sink Garbage Disposal
-Side-by-side fridge/freezer with icemaker
-Off-street parking available for a monthly fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274652
