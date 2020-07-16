All apartments in New Haven
1214 Chapel Street - Apt 40

1214 Chapel Street · (203) 464-6328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1214 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Dwight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,890

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
bike storage
some paid utils
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Available 8/2
Great Apartment in a great area.
Furnished or Unfurnished

We are COVID CLEAN and COVID CAREFUL:

We sanitize buildings on a daily basis: hand rails, common area door handles, laundry machines and laundry area.
We keep sanitizer at every building entry door.
We post signs asking everyone including postal and delivery services to wear a mask in all common areas of the buildings.
We post CDC guidelines.
Our staff wears masks and sanitizes before repairs are done in any apartment.
We take your safety and well-being seriously

** YALE GRADUATE STUDENT/ POST DOC BUILDING **
** CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE **
** DOWNTOWN **

- Fourth Floor (top)
- Heat and hot water included
- Large 2 Bedrooms
- Large Bay window
- Plenty of closet space
- Hardwood floors
- High ceilings
- Full kitchen
- Small outdoor space
- 24/7 Video Surveillance
- Owner Office on Premises
- Security Intercom
- Laundry Room
- Bike Storage Room
- On site mail drop
- Back yard with outdoor furniture

At Yale Campus-Downtown
Walk to the Medical School, Hospital, Art, Architecture,
Drama, Law, Art History, Languages, School Of Management , ETC
. .
. .
Available to show 7 days a week, including Saturday and Sunday
Schedule your showing now.
CALL/TEXT/ EMAIL Steve 203-464-6328
www.apartments4yale.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

