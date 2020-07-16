1214 Chapel Street - Apt 40

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Available 8/2

Great Apartment in a great area.

Furnished or Unfurnished



We are COVID CLEAN and COVID CAREFUL:



We sanitize buildings on a daily basis: hand rails, common area door handles, laundry machines and laundry area.

We keep sanitizer at every building entry door.

We post signs asking everyone including postal and delivery services to wear a mask in all common areas of the buildings.

We post CDC guidelines.

Our staff wears masks and sanitizes before repairs are done in any apartment.

We take your safety and well-being seriously



** YALE GRADUATE STUDENT/ POST DOC BUILDING **

** CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE **

** DOWNTOWN **



- Fourth Floor (top)

- Heat and hot water included

- Large 2 Bedrooms

- Large Bay window

- Plenty of closet space

- Hardwood floors

- High ceilings

- Full kitchen

- Small outdoor space

- 24/7 Video Surveillance

- Owner Office on Premises

- Security Intercom

- Laundry Room

- Bike Storage Room

- On site mail drop

- Back yard with outdoor furniture



At Yale Campus-Downtown

Walk to the Medical School, Hospital, Art, Architecture,

Drama, Law, Art History, Languages, School Of Management , ETC

Available to show 7 days a week, including Saturday and Sunday

Schedule your showing now.

CALL/TEXT/ EMAIL Steve 203-464-6328

www.apartments4yale.com