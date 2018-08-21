All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30

1214 Chapel Street · (203) 464-6328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
Dwight
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1214 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Dwight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
bike storage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Available 7/1 or 8/1

Lease runs from 8/1/2020 to 7/31/2021
Curent Tenant will sublease for June and July
Great Apartment, great area. Heat & HW included

** LARGE TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT **
** YALE GRADUATE-POST DOC STUDENT BUILDING **
** CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE **
** DOWNTOWN **

- Third Floor
- Heat and hot water included
- Large 2 Bedrooms
- Large Bay window
- Plenty of closet space
- Hardwood floors
- High ceilings
- Full kitchen
- Small private outdoor space
- 24/7 Video Surveillance
- Owner Office on Premises
- Security Intercom
- Laundry Room
- Bike Storage Room
- On site mail drop
- Back yard with outdoor furniture

At Yale Campus-Downtown
Walk to the Medical School, Hospital, Art, Architecture,
Drama, Law, Art History, Languages, School Of Management , ETC .
Available to show 7 days a week, including Saturday and Sunday
Schedule your showing now.
CALL/TEXT/EMAIL Steve 203-464-6328
www.steve@apartments4yale.com
Face Time showing are Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 have any available units?
1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 have?
Some of 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 offer parking?
No, 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 have a pool?
No, 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 have accessible units?
No, 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strouse Adler
78 Olive St
New Haven, CT 06510
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St
New Haven, CT 06515
Corsair
1050 State St
New Haven, CT 06511
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06511
The Liberty
152 Temple St
New Haven, CT 06510
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06518
Residence Court
904 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity