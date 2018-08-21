1214 Chapel Street - Apt 30

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Available 7/1 or 8/1



Lease runs from 8/1/2020 to 7/31/2021

Curent Tenant will sublease for June and July

Great Apartment, great area. Heat & HW included



** LARGE TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT **

** YALE GRADUATE-POST DOC STUDENT BUILDING **

** CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE **

** DOWNTOWN **



- Third Floor

- Heat and hot water included

- Large 2 Bedrooms

- Large Bay window

- Plenty of closet space

- Hardwood floors

- High ceilings

- Full kitchen

- Small private outdoor space

- 24/7 Video Surveillance

- Owner Office on Premises

- Security Intercom

- Laundry Room

- Bike Storage Room

- On site mail drop

- Back yard with outdoor furniture



At Yale Campus-Downtown

Walk to the Medical School, Hospital, Art, Architecture,

Drama, Law, Art History, Languages, School Of Management , ETC .

Available to show 7 days a week, including Saturday and Sunday

Schedule your showing now.

CALL/TEXT/EMAIL Steve 203-464-6328

www.steve@apartments4yale.com

Face Time showing are Available