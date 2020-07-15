Rent Calculator
118 Weybosset St Apt B2
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM
118 Weybosset St Apt B2
118 Weybosset Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT 06513
Quinnipiac Meadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Newly Renovated Luxury 1 Bedroom.
Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524
**Virtual Tours Available**
- All Electric
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Microwave
- New Bathroom
- Off-Street Parking
- Laundry on site
Requirements:
Minimum Monthly Net Income $3125+
2 Months Security
No Prior Evictions
Good Credit
No Dogs
Cats ok
Contact: Levi 646 923 1524
*emails without a contact number will be ignored
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5766050)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 have any available units?
118 Weybosset St Apt B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Haven, CT
.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Haven Rent Report
.
What amenities does 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 have?
Some of 118 Weybosset St Apt B2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 currently offering any rent specials?
118 Weybosset St Apt B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 is pet friendly.
Does 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 offer parking?
Yes, 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 offers parking.
Does 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 have a pool?
No, 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 does not have a pool.
Does 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 have accessible units?
No, 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Weybosset St Apt B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
